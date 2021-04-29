Realme X7 Pro gets early access to Realme UI 2.0

Written by Surbhi Shah

Chinese tech giant Realme has announced the Realme UI 2.0 early access program for its X7 Pro 5G handset in India.

Users will have to apply for access and if their application gets selected, they will receive the new Android 11-based firmware. Notably, the device should be running on software version RMX2121PU_11.A.14 prior to applying.

Here are more details.

Details

How to apply for Realme UI 2.0 early access?

To participate in the Realme UI 2.0 early access program, you can go to Settings >Software update, click on the settings icon in the top-right corner, then on Trial Version >Apply Now. Finally, submit the required details.

The brand has also revealed a number of issues that users might face after downloading the latest software, including temporarily disabled swipe-up gestures and system lagging.

Design and display

The X7 Pro 5G sports a 120Hz display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme X7 Pro 5G features a punch-hole cut-out with a slim bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is offered in Mystic Black, Fantasy, and Skyline White shades.

Information

It boasts of a 32MP selfie camera

The Realme X7 Pro 5G houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It draws power from a Dimensity 1000+ processor

The Realme X7 Pro 5G is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.