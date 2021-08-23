Realme C21Y, with triple rear cameras, launched at Rs. 9,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 23, 2021, 02:02 pm

Realme C21Y is available in two RAM and storage options

Realme has launched its affordable C-series smartphone, the C21Y, in India. The handset is available at a starting price of Rs. 8,999 and will go on sale from August 30 via Flipkart and Realme's official website. The device comes with an HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a UNISOC T610 chipset, and reverse charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

The Realme C21Y has a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a square-shaped triple camera module and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. It is offered in Cross Black and Cross Blue color options.

Information

It sports a 13MP main camera

The Realme C21Y is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor with 4x digital zoom support, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. Up front, it has a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals

It boots Realme UI based on Android 11

The Realme C21Y is powered by a UNISOC T610 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information

Realme C21Y: Pricing and availability

The Realme C21Y carries a price-tag of Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB/32GB model and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The device will go on sale starting August 30 at 12pm via Realme India's official website as well as Flipkart.