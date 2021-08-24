Realme Pad likely to debut on September 9 at $230

Realme's first-ever tablet, the Realme Pad, will debut on September 9, according to YouTuber Sahil Karoul (via Debayan Roy). It is tipped to carry a price-tag of $230 (roughly Rs. 17,000). Karoul has also claimed that the device will offer an OLED display, a Snapdragon 768G chipset, 8MP front and rear cameras, quad speakers, and a 7,100mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

The Realme Pad is said to feature a 6.8mm thin aluminium body with proportionate bezels surrounding the rectangular screen. The dual-tone rear panel will pack a single camera. It will sport a 10.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a pixel density of 253ppi and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The tablet will pack four speakers and is likely to offer stylus support.

The Realme Pad is tipped to offer an 8MP snapper on the back and an 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Both the sensors are likely to support 1080p video recording at 30fps.

The Realme Pad is tipped to draw power from a Snapdragon 768G processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11-based Realme UI and house a 7,100mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

The Realme Pad is likely to be priced at $230 (roughly Rs. 17,000). However, its official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of its launch, which is said happen on September 9.