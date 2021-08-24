Here's how you can book COVID-19 vaccination slots on WhatsApp

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Aug 24, 2021, 02:55 pm

Here’s how to book COVID-19 vaccination slots via WhatsApp’s MyGov Corona Helpdesk

In a renewed attempt to accelerate the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India, the government has now enabled vaccination slot booking via the MyGov Corona Helpdesk service on WhatsApp. This adds to the existing list of features of the helpdesk including the ability to find your nearest vaccination center. Here's how you can use the popular instant messaging service to book a vaccination slot.

Twitter Post

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart announces the MyGov Corona Helpdesk feature

If you’ve already been vaccinated, you can also download your vaccine certificate on the same helpline. Over 3m people have done so this month. Thanks @abhish18 @mansukhmandviya — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) August 24, 2021

Convenience

Now, MyGov Corona Helpdesk helps book vaccination slots on WhatsApp

Until today, the MyGov Corona Helpdesk on WhatsApp helped Indians find their nearest vaccination center and download a vaccination certificate if they have already been jabbed. However, to get vaccinated, one had to book an appointment (or slot) on the Co-WIN portal. Not to mention when the vaccination drive was gathering steam, it was next to impossible to book a slot.

Getting started

To use new feature, send 'Book slot' to Helpdesk's WhatsApp

Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

According to a tweet this morning by the Indian government's Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, the newest feature of the Helpdesk service on WhatsApp is the ability to book vaccination slots without much hassle. To use the feature, add the helpdesk's phone number (+91 90131 51515) to your contacts and then open its WhatsApp chat. Alternatively, just click wa.me/919013151515.

How to

Users are authenticated using OTP generated by Co-WIN

Send the message "Book Slot'' in your chat with the Helpdesk. The automated system should inform you that an OTP has been generated by Co-WIN that you must enter in the chat within three minutes. Once you send the correct OTP, you'll get a message acknowledging successful verification of your number. This message also lists beneficiaries (family members) linked to your WhatsApp phone number.

Selection

You can also download vaccination certificates for partially, fully-vaccinated beneficiaries

You will be asked to choose the beneficiary you want to book a vaccination slot for. As per the on-screen instructions, reply with the beneficiary's serial number. Note that to register an unvaccinated or new beneficiary, you would still have to visit the Co-WIN website (www.cowin.gov.in). Further, you can also send "download" and save a copy of your vaccination certificate.

Details

You can search for vaccination centers by pincode

The next message from the Helpdesk will ask you to either search for vaccination centers by pincode, or go back to the list of beneficiaries. Tap on "Search by pincode" to proceed. The helpdesk will then ask if you want to search for free doses, paid ones, or both. Select an option and enter your six-digit pincode when prompted.

Other features

Select a center and confirm your vaccination slot booking

Lastly, select a center from the listed options and confirm your slot booking. You can also send "Menu" to the Helpdesk on WhatsApp and see a list of other capabilities. The messaging service can also help answer your queries about vaccination, guide you to national and state-level help, authenticate news, and provide other information on COVID-19 symptoms and how to reduce risks of infection.