People are best judged by their actions and not their words, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a resplendent example. He might encourage you to get your kids on Facebook, while keeping his own away. He wants you to forget your privacy concerns, even as he tapes shut his webcams. And now he has been caught using Signal, while...you know how that goes.

Feature creep WhatsApp adds killer new feature

Now that we know Zuckerberg prefers Signal over his own messaging platform, we wonder if the recent push to add shiny new features to WhatsApp is being done to lure the Facebook CEO back. Irrespective of the motivations, WhatsApp is working on a much-requested feature to migrate data between iOS and Android phones. Something that's already allowed by Signal. Are you listening, Zuck?

No answers Yahoo kills off yet another one of its properties

Under the new Verizon management, Yahoo has gone on a veritable killing spree. It has done away with properties such as GeoCities, Flickr, Yahoo Messenger, and Yahoo Groups since the 2017 acquisition. And now, it's Yahoo Answers' turn before the firing squad. However, the cherry on this cake is Verizon's dastardly decision to prevent internet historians from archiving its dying properties in the past.

Big Mac Apple might go big with its next-generation iMacs

Apple is also killing off the iMac, but to make way for a new model with a much larger screen. If rumors are to be believed, the 27-inch iMac could have a 32-inch version. This is quite plausible because modern display technology makes it trivially easy (and significantly cheaper) to manufacture larger displays. The larger iMacs would also be easier to design.

Elite business CRED's valuation jumps $1.4 billion in three months