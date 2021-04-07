Last updated on Apr 07, 2021, 12:47 am

Realme has started releasing a new software update for its recently-launched Realme 8 smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the update optimizes the image quality of the rear camera, video quality of the ultra-wide lens, color saturation of the selfie shooter, and image quality of the Ultra Night mode. It also improves the touch response of the display. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

Realme 8's latest firmware carries version number RMX3085_11_A.05 and has a download size of around 200MB. It is currently seeding in India via OTA method. You can manually check for the update by going to Settings > System updates.

Design and display The handset sports a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme 8 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The device has a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Cyber Silver and Cyber Black color options.

Information It has a 64MP main camera

Realme 8 is equipped with a quad rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood, it supports 30W fast-charging