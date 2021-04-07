-
Realme 8's first update brings camera and touch improvementsLast updated on Apr 07, 2021, 12:47 am
Realme has started releasing a new software update for its recently-launched Realme 8 smartphone in India.
As per the changelog, the update optimizes the image quality of the rear camera, video quality of the ultra-wide lens, color saturation of the selfie shooter, and image quality of the Ultra Night mode.
It also improves the touch response of the display.
Here are more details.
Information
Everything to know about the update
Realme 8's latest firmware carries version number RMX3085_11_A.05 and has a download size of around 200MB. It is currently seeding in India via OTA method. You can manually check for the update by going to Settings > System updates.
Design and display
The handset sports a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme 8 features a plastic body with a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit.
The device has a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
It is offered in Cyber Silver and Cyber Black color options.
Information
It has a 64MP main camera
Realme 8 is equipped with a quad rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood, it supports 30W fast-charging
The Realme 8 is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.