Last updated on Apr 07, 2021, 12:25 am

Samsung has started releasing the One UI 3.1 update, which is based on Android 11, for the Galaxy F41 model in India. As per the changelog, the firmware improves the overall performance, optimizes camera experience, fixes general bugs, and improves the security of the device. The software also bumps up the Android security patch level to March 2021. Here's our roundup.

Everything to know about the update

The One UI 3.1 update for the Samsung Galaxy F41 carries version number F415FXXU1BUC8 and has a download size of around 1GB. It is being released in a phased manner. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings > Software update.

Design and display The phone flaunts a Super AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, Samsung Galaxy F41 sports a waterdrop notch design with a slim bottom bezel. On the rear, it offers a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is offered in Fusion Black, Fusion Blue, and Fusion Green color options.

Information It sports a 64MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy F41 packs a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals It draws power from an Exynos 9611 processor