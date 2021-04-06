Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's phone number is among the personal data of 533 million Facebook users that was leaked recently. Dave Walker, a security researcher on Twitter revealed that Zuckerberg has an account on the Signal app. The news is ironic because, while Facebook-owned WhatsApp's new privacy policy is facing global outrage, Zuckerberg himself has an account on the rival messaging platform.

Quick recap Privacy-centric messenger Signal became popular amid WhatsApp privacy policy furor

For the uninitiated, Signal is an open-source privacy-centric instant messaging platform. The app's popularity skyrocketed after Tesla CEO Elon Musk recommended the app over WhatsApp. At the time, WhatsApp's privacy policy changes were being hotly debated. The changes conveyed that WhatsApp would share user data with parent company Facebook. Although WhatsApp deferred the implementation of the new policy, the platform has been bleeding users.

Twitter Post Dave Walker shares screenshot saying Zuckerberg is on Signal

In another turn of events, Mark Zuckerberg also respects his own privacy, by using a chat app that has end-to-end encryption and isn't owned by @facebook



This is the number associated with his account from the recent facebook leak. https://t.co/AXbXrF4ZxE — Dave Walker (@Daviey) April 4, 2021

Wrong signal Zuckerberg's Facebook-linked phone number also linked to Signal account

Revealing that Zuckerberg is on Signal, Walker said that the phone number for the Signal account is the same one associated with Zuckerberg's Facebook account. Besides his phone number, the Facebook data breach also leaked his location, marriage details, date of birth, and Facebook user ID. The breach also affected Facebook co-founders Chris Hughes and Dustin Moskovitz.

Appalling data handling Breach affected 6 million Indians, leaked data available for free

The data pulled from Facebook's database was reportedly made available for free on low-level hacking forums. It affects nearly 6 million Indians as well. The hack will undoubtedly affect Facebook, which hasn't yet been able to shrug off the attention it got for involvement in the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Moreover, we believe users will be more apprehensive about handing over their data to Facebook.

Nervous signals Breach could impact adoption of Facebook's upcoming data-centric hardware projects