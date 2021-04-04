The personal data of nearly 533 million Facebook users from over 100 countries was leaked online. The data breach, which reportedly affected roughly 60 million Indians, included details of the user's names, gender, occupation, marital and relationship status, the date of joining, and the place of work, according to The Indian Express. The data was reportedly posted for free on low-level hacking forums.

Leak Got a Facebook account? Your data was likely leaked

The database of the latest alleged leak includes details of roughly 5.5 lakh users from Afghanistan, 1.2 million from Australia, 3.8 million from Bangladesh, 8 million from Brazil, and 6.1 million from India. Alon Gal—the co-founder and CTO of cybersecurity firm Hudson Rock—shared details of the leaked database on Twitter. If someone had a Facebook account, their data had likely been leaked, he said.

Background Database first leaked in 2019

The database was first leaked in 2019 and was sold on Telegram for $20 per search. Gal was the first to flag the leak. At the time, Facebook said the vulnerability that caused the leak (allowing users to search for a person's number) had been patched. In June 2020 and January 2021, the same database was leaked again. The vulnerability was the same.

Recent news Recently, details of 10 crore MobiKwik users was leaked

The latest breach is the second such incident in 10 days in India. Earlier on Tuesday, details of about 10 crore MobiKwik users had allegedly been leaked and sold on the dark web. MobiKwik is a Gurugram-based digital wallet company. The database had been in the public domain for over a month. The issue came to light after it was posted for sale.

Government India lacks robust mechanism for penal action in data breaches