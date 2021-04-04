-
Prior to debut on April 13, OPPO A74's specifications revealedLast updated on Apr 04, 2021, 12:20 pm
-
An Australian retailer's listing has revealed that Chinese smartphone maker OPPO will launch its A74 5G handset on April 13. And, it is now up for pre-orders.
The device shall come with a 6.5-inch LCD screen, a quad-camera setup on the rear, a Snapdragon 480 5G processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.
Here are more details.
-
-
Design and display
The device will offer a 90Hz LCD screen
-
The OPPO A74 5G will have an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out for the front camera and a significant bezel at the bottom. On the rear, there will be a quad camera setup.
The device will sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
-
Information
It should have a 16MP selfie camera
-
The OPPO A74 5G will have a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, there will be a 16MP snapper for taking selfies.
-
Internals
It will be powered by a Snapdragon 480 processor
-
The OPPO A74 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 480 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and shall house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
It should offer support for connectivity options such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
OPPO A74 5G: Pricing and availability
-
The pricing and availability details of the OPPO A74 5G smartphone should be announced at the launch event on April 13. However, the Australian retailer's listing claims that the phone will cost AUD 449 (approximately Rs. 25,000) in the country.