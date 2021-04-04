An Australian retailer's listing has revealed that Chinese smartphone maker OPPO will launch its A74 5G handset on April 13. And, it is now up for pre-orders. The device shall come with a 6.5-inch LCD screen, a quad-camera setup on the rear, a Snapdragon 480 5G processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. Here are more details.

Design and display The device will offer a 90Hz LCD screen

The OPPO A74 5G will have an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out for the front camera and a significant bezel at the bottom. On the rear, there will be a quad camera setup. The device will sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information It should have a 16MP selfie camera

The OPPO A74 5G will have a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. On the front, there will be a 16MP snapper for taking selfies.

Internals It will be powered by a Snapdragon 480 processor

The OPPO A74 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 480 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and shall house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It should offer support for connectivity options such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO A74 5G: Pricing and availability