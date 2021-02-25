OPPO is gearing up to launch its Find X3 series of smartphones on March 11. The line-up includes Find X3 Pro, X3 Neo, and X3 Lite models. In the latest development, 91mobiles has leaked the prices of these handsets. As per the report, the Find X3 series will start at around €400 (roughly Rs. 35,000) and go up to €1,200 (approximately Rs. 1,06,000).

Design and display The Find X3 series will feature AMOLED displays

Find X3 series of smartphones will sport a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they will pack a quad camera module. The Pro model will bear a 120Hz, 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen. The Neo and Lite variants will offer 6.55-inch and 6.43-inch AMOLED screens, respectively, with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Cameras The handsets will sport quad rear cameras

The X3 Pro will have a 50MP main sensor, a 13MP telephoto lens, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 3MP macro camera. The Neo will offer a similar arrangement but with a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. The Lite will pack a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP shooters. Up front, they will feature a 32MP camera.

Internals They will run on Android 11

The Find X3 Pro, Neo and Lite will be powered by a Snapdragon 888, Snapdragon 870, and Snapdragon 765G chipset, respectively, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handsets will boot Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2. The Pro and Neo models will pack a 4,500mAh battery whereas the Lite variant will house a 4,300mAh battery.

Pocket-pinch OPPO Find X3 Pro, X3 Neo, X3 Lite: Pricing details