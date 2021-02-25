Last updated on Feb 25, 2021, 11:41 am

Vivo is preparing for the global launch of the X60 series in the coming weeks. Just days after the X60 Pro was spotted on various certification sites, the vanilla X60 model has now received certification from Indonesia Telecom. To recall, the handset was announced in China in December 2020, with an AMOLED screen, an Exynos 1080 chipset, and triple rear cameras.

Design and display Vivo X60 boasts of a 120Hz screen refresh rate

The Vivo X60 features an aluminium-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit. The smartphone bears a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support. It comes in Aurora, Gray, and White color options.

Information It has a 32MP selfie camera

The Vivo X60 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait camera. For selfies and video calls, it packs a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing shooter.

Internals The phone supports 33W fast-charging

Vivo X60 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1080 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based OriginOS and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo X60: Pricing and availability