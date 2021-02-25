If you thought Macs are expensive, wait until you learn how long the new M1 Macs are going to last. Well, not very long as their SSDs are decaying alarmingly quickly. Just replace the SSDs, you say? That isn't possible because Apple has permanently soldered it along with the infernal T2 encryption chip. Long story short, fixing this entails replacing the entire mainboard.

If it ain't broken... iPhones too durable, so Apple will soon make them foldable

Well, at least there isn't anything wrong with the iPhone, right? Not for long, because Apple seems to have noticed the appalling durability of the Samsung Galaxy Fold series and is now trying to inflict the same misfortune on its otherwise reliable iPhone line-up. Turns out, Apple has been working on a foldable iPhone, which could materialize as soon as 2022.

Selling out Having failed at smartphone sales, LG struggles selling smartphone business

Speaking of poor decisions, LG has finally had enough with its mobile misadventures and is no longer making any effort to hide the fact that it is trying to sell off the mobile business. But, its failure to sell smartphones is only rivalled by its inability to find a buyer for the loss-making mobile business.

Just winging it We're certain the new PSVR only exists in Sony's imagination

Meanwhile, Sony has announced the next-generation PSVR headset. Except, it didn't share any photos showing what it looks like. It revealed no specifications apart from some vague claims about the resolution being better. Forget a release date, Sony didn't even specify the year in which we could expect it to launch. At this point, we are pretty sure that Sony is just winging it.

Internet woes The National Stock Exchange needs to find a new ISP