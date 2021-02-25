Last updated on Feb 25, 2021, 12:05 am

Xiaomi is working to launch the Mi 11 Lite handset in the coming weeks. In the latest development, live images of the phone are doing the rounds online, thereby confirming its key features. The images reveal that the Mi 11 Lite will come with Android 11-based MIUI 12 support, 6GB of RAM, and a 2.3GHz processor. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Mi 11 Lite will offer a flat Full-HD+ screen

The Mi 11 Lite will feature a punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information It will have a 64MP main camera

The Mi 11 Lite will sport a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it will pack a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Internals Under the hood, a Snapdragon 755 chipset is expected

The Mi 11 Lite will reportedly draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 755G processor, combined with at least 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,150mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Mi 11 Lite: Pricing and availability