Vivo is expected to launch the X60 Pro handset in the global market soon. In the latest development, the phone has been spotted on various certification sites, including EEC, BIS, and Indonesia Telecom. The BIS listing also reveals that the Pro version will be launched in India alongside the vanilla X60 model. To recall, both the handsets were unveiled in China last December.

Design and display Vivo X60 Pro has a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The Vivo X60 Pro features an aluminium-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, curved screen edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It comes in Gray and Aurora color options.

Information It packs a 48MP quad camera setup on the rear

The Vivo X60 Pro sports a quad rear camera module that includes a 48MP (f/1.5) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto sensor, and a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait camera. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals The handset is backed by an Exynos 1080 chipset

The Vivo X60 Pro draws power from an Exynos 1080 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Origin OS and packs a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo X60 Pro: Pricing and availability