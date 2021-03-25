OPPO is expected to launch a new mid-range A74 smartphone in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the 5G version of the handset has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, the A74 5G will come with a Snapdragon 480 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here are more details.

Technicality What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their multi-core and single-core performances. While evaluating multi-core performances, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The same process is repeated to calculate single-core scores. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information How much did OPPO A74 5G score on Geekbench?

OPPO A74 5G's Geekbench listing, with model number CPH2197, was uploaded on March 24. According to the listing, it achieved a single-core score of 523 and a multi-core score of 1,758.

Design and display It will sport a Full-HD+ screen

The OPPO A74 5G will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 405ppi.

Information A 48MP main camera is expected

The OPPO A74 5G is likely to house a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals The smartphone will be backed by an entry-level 5G chipset

The OPPO A74 5G shall draw power from a Snapdragon 480 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should also offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO A74 5G: Pricing and availability