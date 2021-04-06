-
Ahead of launch, Realme C25 (Indian variant) spotted on GeekbenchLast updated on Apr 06, 2021, 07:28 pm
Realme is gearing up to introduce its budget-friendly C25 model in India on April 8.
Prior to the launch, the handset has been spotted on the Geekbench 4 platform, revealing its key details.
As per the listing, the C25 will debut in India with a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and Android 11 support.
Here's our roundup.
Technicality
What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors?
Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their multi-core and single-core performances.
While calculating multi-core performances, the platform runs multiple instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The same process is repeated to evaluate single-core scores.
The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.
Information
How much did Realme C25 score on Geekbench?
Realme C25's Geekbench 4 listing, with model number RMX3193, was uploaded today afternoon, i.e. April 6. According to the listing, the handset has achieved a single-core score of 1,783 and a multi-core score of 5,237.
Design and display
The phone bears an HD+ LCD display
Realme C25, which is already available in Indonesia, features a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a plastic body. On the rear, it offers a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader.
The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
It is offered in Water Blue and Water Gray color options.
Information
It has a 48MP main camera
Realme C25 packs a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Internals
It is fueled by a Helio G70 chipset
Realme C25 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, combined with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Realme C25: Pricing and availability
The official pricing details of the Realme C25 in India will be announced at the time of the launch, which is scheduled for April 8. However, the handset is likely to be priced at around Rs. 10,000.