Realme is gearing up to introduce its budget-friendly C25 model in India on April 8. Prior to the launch, the handset has been spotted on the Geekbench 4 platform, revealing its key details. As per the listing, the C25 will debut in India with a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Technicality What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their multi-core and single-core performances. While calculating multi-core performances, the platform runs multiple instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The same process is repeated to evaluate single-core scores. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information How much did Realme C25 score on Geekbench?

Realme C25's Geekbench 4 listing, with model number RMX3193, was uploaded today afternoon, i.e. April 6. According to the listing, the handset has achieved a single-core score of 1,783 and a multi-core score of 5,237.

Design and display The phone bears an HD+ LCD display

Realme C25, which is already available in Indonesia, features a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a plastic body. On the rear, it offers a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Water Blue and Water Gray color options.

Information It has a 48MP main camera

Realme C25 packs a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals It is fueled by a Helio G70 chipset

Realme C25 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G70 processor, combined with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme C25: Pricing and availability