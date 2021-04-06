Samsung has reduced the prices of its Galaxy A31 model in India by Rs. 1,000. The price-drop is permanent in nature and will be applicable to both online as well as offline sales channels. To recall, the Galaxy A31 was launched last year with a Super AMOLED screen, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio P65 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The Galaxy A31 sports a Full-HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy A31 features a waterdrop notch, a thick bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera arrangement. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red, and Prism Crush White color options.

Information There is a 20MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy A31 offers a quad rear camera setup which comprises a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calls, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A31 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy A31: Revised pricing

Following the latest price-revision, the Galaxy A31 is now costs Rs. 16,999 for the solo 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The latest price will be effective across online as well as offline sales platforms.

Benefits Samsung has also announced discount offers on Galaxy A32