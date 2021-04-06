Apple will soon launch an iMac that will have a display bigger than the largest offering in the current line-up, claims a credible leaker that goes by the handle L0vetodream on Twitter. The 27-inch iMac has the biggest display amongst Apple's all-in-one desktop computers. If the leak holds true, the upcoming iMac will feature a display larger than 27-inch.

Bigger is better The upcoming iMac could sport a 32-inch display

Even a report from Bloomberg hints at the display size of the upcoming iMac. The new model will reportedly feature a design language similar to Apple's Pro Display XDR. Launched in 2019, Apple's Pro Display XDR is a standalone monitor with a 32-inch screen. Going by the report, the new iMac could feature a 32-inch display, but there is no conclusive evidence backing this.

Line-up revamp Apple might give all iMac models a major overhaul

Notably, the iMac line-up had received a major overhaul in 2012. Since then, the company has been refreshing the models with only minor upgrades. Considering that Macs are making a shift from Intel processors to Apple Silicon, it is a perfect opportunity for the Cupertino-based tech giant to launch all-new iMacs. Reports suggest that Apple will replace all the existing iMacs with new models.

More power Upcoming iMacs might feature Apple Silicon

The M1-powered Macs have demonstrated that the Apple Silicon is incredibly fast. The brand is expected to use more powerful chips in the upcoming iMacs. According to Bloomberg, new iMacs will feature Apple Silicon with sixteen high-performance and four power-efficient CPU cores. Another Apple leaker, Jon Prosser, suggests that new models will come in silver, space grey, green, sky blue, and rose gold variants.

Not long New iMacs could be launched soon