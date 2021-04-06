iQOO India Director Gagan Arora, in collaboration with YouTuber Technical Guruji, has revealed that the company is planning to launch two smartphones in India under the iQOO 7 series, including the flagship Legend model by the end of April. Arora has also confirmed that the iQOO 7 Legend will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset and will be priced under Rs. 40,000.

Design and display The phone features a BMW M Motorsport-inspired design

The iQOO 7 Legend has a BMW M Motorsport-inspired design (with red, black, and blue stripes) and a punch-hole cut-out. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor. In China, the iQOO 7 Legend is known as Legendary Edition.

Information It boasts of a 48MP main camera

The iQOO 7 Legend offers a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) portrait camera. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals The handset supports industry-leading 120W fast-charging

The iQOO 7 Legend is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It boots Android 11 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. The device has dual linear motors with 3D vibration, VC cooling technology, and offers support for Wi-Fi 6, NFC, 5G, as well as a Type-C port.

Information iQOO 7 Legend: Pricing and availability