HP has launched a new Chromebook 11a model in India at Rs. 21,999. It is designed for students who are taking online classes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The laptop comes with an octa-core MediaTek MT8183 processor, voice-enabled Google Assistant, an HD+ touchscreen, and free Google One subscription for one year with 100GB of cloud storage. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It offers an 11.6-inch anti-glare display

The HP Chromebook 11a features a conventional body with prominent bezels, a full-sized Ash Grey keyboard, and a trackpad with multi-touch gestures. It has an 11.6-inch HD (1366x768 pixels) LED-backlit, anti-glare, touch display with 220-nits of brightness and 73.8% screen-to-body ratio. The machine is offered in a single Indigo Blue color option and tips the scale at 1.07kg.

Information The laptop is equipped with a 37Wh battery

HP Chromebook 11a is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT8183 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage (expandable up to 256GB). It boots Chrome OS and packs a 37Whr battery, which promises a life of up to 16 hours.

Connectivity It supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0

The HP Chromebook 11a comes with a host of I/O ports, including a USB Type-A port, a Type-C port, an audio jack, and a micro-SD slot. For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 5 as well as Bluetooth 5.0. The machine packs an HD webcam, dual speakers, and integrated dual array digital microphones. It also offers support for voice-enabled Google Assistant.

Information HP Chromebook 11a: Pricing and availability