Remember the Dynamic Lock feature that made its way to Windows 10 a few years ago? It automatically locks your PC when you move away from it. What if there was a "Dynamic Unlock" feature as well to automatically unlock the computer? The Windows Preview Build 22353 has code suggesting that it could automatically unlock PCs upon detecting human presence.

Convenience New lock and unlock options are coming to Windows soon

The beta build of Windows has code that can unlock the PC when you approach it. You can also set the PC to unlock when you are at a certain distance from it. Windows will allow you to choose the sensor for detecting the distance between you and the PC if there are multiple devices connected to it that can measure distance.

Behind the scene Windows could use Bluetooth and IR-camera to detect human presence

Currently, there is no information on which sensors Windows will use to detect human presence. However, considering that the OS offers to lock and unlock the PC based on distance, it might use Bluetooth devices like a smartphone to measure the distance. Once it senses that you are near the PC, it could then use the IR camera to authenticate the computer.

Innovations A few laptops already offer HPD-based lock/unlock

Automatic lock and unlock is not a new feature though. A few brands such as Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Sony have recently launched laptops with Human Presence Detection (HPD). Dell's Latitude 7400 2-in-1 uses its IR camera to detect human presence. Once it detects the user, it uses the same camera to scan the face and authenticate the PC.

The feature could debut with Windows 10 Sun Valley update