Apple's iPhone SE 3 will be launched in 2022, followed by a refreshed version in 2023 with a bigger screen size and a punch-hole design, according to tipster Ross Young. He also claims that the handset may offer 5G connectivity with support for both the sub-6GHz network as well as mmWave technology. Here are more details.

Design and display iPhone SE 3 may sport a Full-HD+ display

While the design details of the iPhone SE 3 are unclear as of now, previously leaked concept renders suggest it will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a metal-glass body. It is tipped to bear a 4.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen, whereas the 2023 model will have a 6.1-inch display. The handset is also expected to offer a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Information A 12MP selfie snapper is expected

The iPhone SE 3 is speculated to pack a single 12MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Both the cameras are likely to support 4K video recording at up to 60fps.

Internals It will draw power from an A14 Bionic processor

The iPhone SE 3 will be powered by an A14 Bionic chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on iOS 14 and may pack a 2,821mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Lightning port.

Information Apple iPhone SE 3: Pricing and availability