As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, OPPO has launched the OPPO Reno5 4G in Vietnam. It is a slightly watered-down version of the 5G-ready Reno5 that was unveiled in China earlier this month. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a 90Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,310mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO Reno5 4G: At a glance

The OPPO Reno5 4G gets a punch-hole design with a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a quad camera module. The device bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint scanner. Further, it is offered in Starry Black and Fantasy White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno5 4G has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 44MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno5 4G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The handset runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability