Last updated on Jan 01, 2021, 12:15 am
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, OPPO has launched the OPPO Reno5 4G in Vietnam. It is a slightly watered-down version of the 5G-ready Reno5 that was unveiled in China earlier this month.
The handset comes with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, a 90Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,310mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The OPPO Reno5 4G gets a punch-hole design with a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a quad camera module.
The device bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint scanner.
Further, it is offered in Starry Black and Fantasy White color options.
The OPPO Reno5 4G has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 44MP front-facing camera.
The OPPO Reno5 4G draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
The handset runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The OPPO Reno5 4G is priced at VND 8,690,000 (approximately Rs. 27,500) for the solo 8GB/128GB model. However, there is no word about its international availability yet.
