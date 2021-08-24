Samsung Galaxy M32 5G tipped to cost between Rs. 20,000-25,000

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy M32 5G smartphone in India tomorrow. Ahead of the event, news agency IANS has claimed that the handset will be priced between Rs. 20,000-25,000 and it will go on sale starting September 2. The M32 5G is confirmed to offer an HD+ display, a 48MP quad camera setup, a Dimensity 720 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

It will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bezel on the bottom and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) TFT display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a standard 60Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

There will be a 48MP quad rear camera module

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be equipped with four cameras on the back, including a 48MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it will have a 13MP selfie snapper.

The phone will house a 5,000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: Pricing and availability

As per the IANS report, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be priced between Rs. 20,000-25,000. It is also said to go on sale from September 2. However, the official details will be announced tomorrow at the time of launch at 12pm.