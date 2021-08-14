iQOO 8 series confirmed to offer 120W fast-charging support

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 14, 2021, 01:02 am

iQOO is all set to announce its flagship iQOO 8 series of smartphones in China on August 17. The line-up will include vanilla 8 and 8 Pro models. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed that both the handsets will offer 120W wired fast-charging support. In addition, the Pro variant will also support 50W wireless fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The iQOO 8 and 8 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges (Pro), and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The phones will flaunt Samsung's E5 AMOLED display with 2K resolution, 10-bit color support, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The iQOO 8 Pro will also boast a BMW M Motorsport-inspired design.

Cameras

The iQOO 8 Pro has been confirmed to sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP 'mid-focus' snapper with a focal length of 14-60mm. It is said to provide VIS five-axis anti-shake micro-cloud gimbal stabilization. The vanilla 8 model might also have a similar triple rear camera arrangement.

Internals

The iQOO 8 series will draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM (plus 4GB of extended RAM) and up to 256GB of storage. They will boot Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless (Pro) fast-charging support. The duo will also offer support for the latest connectivity options.

Information

iQOO 8 series: Pricing and availability

iQOO will announce the pricing and availability details of the 8 series at the time of the launch, which has been scheduled for August 17 in China. However, considering the expected specifications, the line-up may start at around Rs. 40,000.