iQOO 8 to feature a 2K AMOLED display, 120W fast-charging

iQOO is all set to launch its latest 8 and 8 Pro smartphones in China on August 17. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed that the vanilla model will sport a Samsung-sourced E5 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. Separately, the iQOO 8 and 8 Pro have appeared on the 3C certification site with 120W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have a 1-120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate

The iQOO 8 will sport a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, a triple camera unit is expected. The handset will flaunt Samsung's E5 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution, 10-bit color support, and a pixel density of 517ppi. It is also rumored to offer a 1-120Hz variable screen refresh rate.

Information

It might be equipped with a 64MP main camera

The iQOO 8 will reportedly have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) tertiary sensor. For selfies, it may have a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will offer 4GB of virtual RAM

The iQOO 8 is likely to draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM (plus 4GB of extended RAM) and 256GB of storage. It should boot Android 11-based Origin OS for iQOO and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

iQOO 8: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO 8 will be announced at the time of the launch, which has been scheduled for August 17 in China. However, considering the specifications, it is likely to cost around Rs. 40,000-45,000.