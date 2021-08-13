Samsung teases Fold3 and Flip3's India launch for August 20

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3 may arrive in India on August 20

Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 in India on August 20. The tech giant dropped a hint regarding the launch while interacting with Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Twitter. The post read, "A special delivery coming your way on 20th August." Both the handsets were announced in the global markets earlier this week with flagship-grade hardware specifications.

Here's how Samsung subtly hinted at the foldables' India launch

Say no more @aliaa08!

We welcome you to #TeamGalaxy. A special delivery coming your way on 20th August. Unfold and pick your Foldable!#GalaxyZFold3 #GalaxyZFlip3 #collab — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 13, 2021

Design and display

The phones provide IPX8 rating for water resistance

The Galaxy Z Fold3 supports S Pen Pro and S Pen Fold Edition

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 feature an 'Armor Aluminium' frame, an IPX8-rated build quality, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The former bears an in-folding design with a 120Hz, 7.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED main display and a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED cover panel. The Flip3 has a clamshell-like design with a 120Hz, 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED foldable screen and a 1.9-inch AMOLED secondary display.

Cameras

The Fold3 boasts a 4MP under-display camera

Fold3 provides 2x optical zoom support

The Fold3 is equipped with a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper. For selfies, it has a 4MP (f/1.8) under-display camera and a 10MP (f/2.2) shooter on the cover. The Flip3, on the other hand, has a 12MP (f/1.8) primary lens and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor. Inside, it sports a 10MP (f/2.4) snapper.

Internals

They draw power from Snapdragon 888 chipset

Samsung's Fold3 and Flip3 have 5G network connectivity

The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The former houses a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, whereas the latter packs a 3,300mAh battery with support for 15W fast-charging. They boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and offer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3: Pricing details

The official pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 in India will be announced on August 20. However, for reference, in the US, the handsets start at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,33,600) and $999 (around Rs. 74,000), respectively.