Black Shark's upcoming gaming smartphone will boast Snapdragon 888+ processor

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 13, 2021, 04:49 pm

Black Shark 5 series may be launched soon

Chinese smartphone maker Black Shark is likely to launch its new gaming smartphone series, the Black Shark 5, soon. In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station (via Weibo) has claimed that the upcoming flagship will draw power from Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset. The leak also suggests that the handset will offer 100W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone might have a Full-HD+ display

Details regarding the Black Shark 5's design and display are still under wraps. However, considering that it will take after its predecessor, the Black Shark 4, it may feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device might bear a 6.67-inch IPS LCD or an AMOLED panel with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, and possibly a high refresh rate.

Information

It may sport a 64MP main camera

The Black Shark 5 might be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary snapper, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it may have a 20MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will run on Android 11 operating system

The Black Shark 5 is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It should run on Android 11 OS and pack a 4,720mAh battery with 100W fast-charging support. Further, considering that the Black Shark 4 series supports 120W fast-charging, the upcoming model might also offer a similar setup.

Information

Black Shark 5: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability details of the Black Shark 5 smartphone. Given the rumored specifications though, it is likely to start at around Rs. 40,000.