Black Shark has launched its latest flagship gaming smartphones, the Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro, in China. The line-up starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 27,800) and will go on sale starting March 26. The handsets boast of bleeding-edge technology, featuring a 144Hz AMOLED display, motorized shoulder buttons, impressive audio quality, a top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, and support industry-leading 120W fast-charging technology.

Design and display The phones offer a Full-HD+ display

The Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro feature a punch-hole display with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they pack a triple camera module. The handsets bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate. They are offered in Gray, Black, and Blue color options, among others.

Information They sport a 20MP front camera

The Black Shark 4 packs a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. The 4 Pro offers a similar camera arrangement but with a 64MP main sensor. Up front, they sport a 20MP camera.

Internals They support 120W fast-charging technology

Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 888 processor, respectively, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro: Pricing and availability