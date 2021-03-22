Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro, set to be launched on March 23, will come with motorized shoulder buttons, the company has confirmed. Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked the key specifications of the vanilla model, claiming it will support a 720Hz touch sampling rate. In another news, Black Shark 4 Pro has topped DxOMark's audio tests, beating the Xiaomi Mi 10S.

Score How did the Pro model perform in DxOMark's audio test?

Black Shark 4 Pro received an overall score of 81 in audio testing, beating the Mi 10S by a single point to top the charts. The handset earned 83 points for playback and 71 points for recording. As per DxOMark, the handset offers a balanced frequency response and an exceptionally wide sound stage. However, recording in loud environments is not up to the mark.

Design and display The phones will feature a 144Hz OLED display

Meanwhile, the Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro will sport a punch-hole display, slim bezels, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. The former will bear a 144Hz, 6.67-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen, whereas the 4 Pro will have a 6.67-inch QHD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the vanilla model will also offer a 720Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate.

Information Black Shark 4 will house a 64MP primary camera

Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro will pack a horizontally-aligned triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP and 108MP main camera, respectively. Details regarding the other two sensors are not known at the moment. They will also offer a single selfie snapper.

Internals The handsets will support 120W fast-charging

Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 888 processor, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handsets should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Information Black Shark 4 and 4 Pro: Pricing and availability