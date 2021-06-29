HONOR Magic3 series confirmed to feature Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor

HONOR Magic3 to come with Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset

HONOR is working on a new Magic3 series of flagship smartphones. The tech giant has announced that the line-up will be powered by the all-new Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset. The details regarding the upcoming Magic3 series are scarce as of now but the vanilla model is rumored to feature a 6.53-inch display, quad rear cameras, and a 4,200mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Key details

Everything to know about Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset

Qualcomm's newly-announced Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor has a 6th-generation Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence Engine, combined with Hexagon 780 processor and Adreno 660 GPU. It supports up to QHD+ resolution at 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The processor also offers support for 10-bit HDR HEIF photo capture, Multi-Frame Noise Reduction, low-light photography, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and 5G.

Design and display

The HONOR Magic3 will likely flaunt a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The design of the HONOR Magic3 smartphone is not clear as of now. However, it is expected to house a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a quad camera module on the rear. The handset might bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a pixel density of 403ppi, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information

There will be a 32MP front camera

The HONOR Magic3 is said to sport a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, a 5MP tertiary camera, and another 2MP sensor. On the front, a 32MP selfie shooter is expected.

Internals

The phone will support 33W fast-charging

The HONOR Magic3 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it should run on Android 12 and pack a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

HONOR Magic3: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the HONOR Magic3 will be announced at the time of its launch. However, considering the expected specifications, the prices should start at around Rs. 40,000.