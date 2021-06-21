Vivo V21e 5G appears on Flipkart; price leaked

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 12:40 am

Vivo V21e 5G tipped to be priced at Rs. 25,000

Vivo is rumored to launch its V21e 5G smartphone in India on June 24. In the latest development, a product page of the handset has reportedly gone live on Flipkart, revealing its features such as a 32MP selfie camera, 44W fast-charging support, and 8GB of RAM. Separately, tipster the_tech_guy has shared that V21e 5G will cost Rs. 24,990. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It should bear a Full-HD+ AMOLED panel

The Vivo V21e 5G is expected to feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will offer a rectangular dual-camera module. The device shall sport a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It would be 7.67mm thick and tip the scales at 165 grams.

Information

The phone is likely to house a 64MP primary camera

The Vivo V21e 5G is likely to be equipped with a dual rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, it should get a 32MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, it will boot Android 11

The Vivo V21e 5G will likely draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it shall run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo V21e 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Vivo V21e 5G will be announced at its launch, which could happen on June 24. Moreover, it has been tipped to be priced at Rs. 24,990 and will likely be up for purchase via Flipkart.