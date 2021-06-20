Samsung Galaxy M32 to cost under Rs. 15,000

Samsung Galaxy M32's latest leak suggests its price range

Ahead of its June 21 launch, the Samsung Galaxy M32 has appeared in yet another leak. Tipster Yogesh has shared the price range of the handset and corroborated the already leaked specifications. According to the tip-off, the smartphone will be priced starting from under Rs. 15,000 and will be offered with a 90Hz display, a 64MP rear camera system, and a Helio G85 processor.

It will flaunt a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

It will be available in Black and Blue color variants

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will feature a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bezel on the bottom and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped quad-camera module. The device is said to sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

There will be a 20MP front camera

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will bear a quad rear camera module, which might include a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and two 2MP shooters. On the front, it should get a 20MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, it will be equipped with 6,000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is likely to draw power from a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will boot Android 11 and house a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy M32: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy M32 will be announced at its June 21 launch event at 12pm. It will be available via Amazon and has been rumored to be priced under Rs. 15,000.