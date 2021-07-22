iQOO 8 tipped to offer 160W fast-charging support

iQOO 8 is expected to be launched on August 4 in China

Chinese tech giant iQOO is expected to launch the iQOO 8 smartphone on August 4. In the latest development, My Drivers has claimed that the upcoming flagship handset will offer 160W fast-charging support which will juice up the device from 0-100% in 12 minutes. Previous leaks have already revealed that the iQOO 8 will have a QHD+ display and a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset.

Design and display

The device is tipped to have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The iQOO 8 is likely to bear a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels. On the rear, it might have a triple camera module. The handset will reportedly feature a 6.62-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information

A 64MP main camera is expected

The iQOO 8 might be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.5) tertiary snapper. For selfies and video calling, a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera is on the cards.

Internals

It will boot Origin OS 1.0 based on Android 11

The iQOO 8 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, combined with 12GB of RAM (plus 4GB of extended RAM) and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 160W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

iQOO 8: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO 8 will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place in China on August 4. However, considering the leaked specifications, it might start at around Rs. 43,000.