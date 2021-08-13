COVID-19: Lakshadweep administration imposes travel restriction to mainland

The Lakshadweep administration has imposed curbs on the movement of people traveling to the mainland from the islands in view of the COVID-19 situation prevailing in neighboring states, especially Kerala. "Considering the circumstances, local residents of Lakshadweep islands are hereby advised to avoid all unnecessary travel to the mainland," said the order issued by Lakshadweep district Collector S Asker Ali on Thursday.

COVID-19 situation has stabilized in the islands: Administration

The administration also directed the authorities and officials concerned to give permission only for essential travel to the mainland. The islands have three entry points from mainland Kochi and Kozhikode in Kerala and Mangaluru in Karnataka. According to the administration, the COVID-19 situation has stabilized and there are only 40 active cases in the islands as of August 12.

People coming to the islands must undergo seven-day quarantine

The administration said all those who come to the islands from the mainland and other islands must undergo seven days mandatory quarantine at the institutional quarantine facilities provided by the administration or in their respective houses provided that there is a separate room with a washroom. They must be tested for COVID-19 by the local health department after ending their quarantine period.

Fully-vaccinated people to undergo three-day mandatory quarantine

However, there will be only three-day mandatory quarantine for those who have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccination 14 days prior to the movement from the mainland to islands or from one island to another on the production of a valid vaccination certificate. Three days quarantine is also mandatory for those who previously tested COVID-19 positive on the production of a valid discharge certificate.

Until mid-January, the islands were a COVID-19-free territory

They will be tested after three days of quarantine. Until mid-January this year, the islands were a COVID-19-free territory in the country. The administration had come under attack from the residents and politicians in the islands for its decision to relax the stringent quarantine measures in December 2020, causing a sudden spike in virus infection cases.

Administration's old SOP regarding testing and quarantine

The administration's old standard operating procedure (SOP) had stipulated seven days quarantine for people in Kochi before taking an RT-PCR test for the travel. After arriving in Agatti also, they had to undergo another 14-day quarantine.