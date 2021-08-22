Realme Pad appears in latest leaks; key specifications confirmed

Realme Pad's specifications leaked; launch imminent

Realme is working on launching its first tablet, the Realme Pad, in the coming weeks. In the latest development, a tipster on Weibo has shared key specifications of the tablet, corroborating its previously leaked details. As per the leaks, it will offer a 10.4-inch panel, a 7,100mAh battery, quad speakers, and dual cameras in total. Here's our roundup.

A Full-HD+ AMOLED screen is expected

Realme Pad will get an aluminium body with a conventional screen and proportionate bezels. On the rear, there will be a dual-shade color scheme and a single camera. It shall sport a 10.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 253ppi. It is likely to offer stylus support and will be available in Gray and Gold color options.

The device may get two 8MP cameras

The Realme Pad will reportedly be equipped with a single 8MP shooter on the rear along with autofocus. For selfies and video calls, there will be an 8MP front-facing snapper with the fixed focus feature.

It shall be backed by a Snapdragon 765G processor

The Realme Pad is likely to draw power from a Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and house a 7,100mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the tablet should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme Pad: Pricing and availability

The Realme Pad is expected to be offered in Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi+LTE variants and shall be priced starting at Rs. 23,000. However, the official information will be announced at the time of its launch, which could happen soon.