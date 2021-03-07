-
Realme rolls out Realme UI 2.0 update for Narzo 20Last updated on Mar 07, 2021, 12:07 am
Realme has started releasing its latest Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update for the Narzo 20 model in India.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings features like a personalized user interface, three dark mode styles, Drawer Mode filters, Sleep Capsule for scheduling downtime, and a bunch of other optimizations.
To receive the latest software, the handset should be running on Realme UI 1.0.
Information
Everything to know about the update
The Realme UI 2.0 firmware for the Narzo 20 carries version number RMX2193_11.C.06. It is currently available for limited users but a wider roll out is expected to happen soon. To manually check for the new software, you can go to Settings >Software Update.
Design and display
Realme Narzo 20 sports an HD+ LCD display
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Narzo 20 features a waterdrop notch display with a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped triple camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
It is offered in Glory Silver and Victory Blue color options.
Information
The smartphone offers a 48MP main camera
Realme Narzo 20 packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Internals
It is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset
Realme Narzo 20 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
It houses a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.
For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.