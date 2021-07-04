Realme X2 Pro receives Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 04, 2021, 12:55 am

Realme has started rolling out the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 stable update for its X2 Pro smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware offers enhanced dark mode styles, home screen support for third-party icons, fresh animations and shortcuts, an optimized gaming experience, and the zoom feature for videos, among others. It also introduces all the goodies of Android 11 OS.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11 update for the Realme X2 Pro carries version number RMX1931_11_F.11 and is being released in a phased manner. To receive the update, the device should be running RMX1931EX_11.C.37/ RMX1931EX_11.C.38. To manually check for it, you can go to Settings > Software update.

Design and display

The phone has a 90Hz Super AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme X2 Pro features a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a quad camera setup. The device has a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,000-nits of peak brightness.

Information

It is equipped with a 64MP main camera

The Realme X2 Pro sports a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/2.5) telephoto snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 855+ chipset

The Realme X2 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.