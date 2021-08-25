Realme GT 5G's first sale in India today at 12pm

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 25, 2021, 11:26 am

Realme GT 5G will be available via Flipkart

Realme GT 5G, which went official in the Indian market last week, is all set to go on its first sale today. The phone will be up for grabs starting 12pm via Flipkart, Realme India's official website, and other authorized sales channels. It starts at Rs. 37,999 and offers a 6.43-inch screen, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 888 chipset. Here's more.

Design and display

It sports a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

Realme GT 5G weighs 186 grams

The Realme GT 5G features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bezel on the bottom and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a rectangular triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is offered in three colors, including a vegan leather variant.

Information

There is a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone supports 65W fast-charging

The Realme GT 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT 5G: Pricing and availability

The Realme GT 5G costs Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 41,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. It will be available starting 12pm today via Flipkart, Realme India's website, and other platforms. Customers can avail Rs. 3,000 discount with ICICI Bank credit cards.