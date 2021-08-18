Realme launches GT 5G and GT Master Edition in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 18, 2021, 01:57 pm

Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition go official in India

Realme has announced its GT series of smartphones in India. The line-up carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 25,999 and includes the Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition models. As for the highlights, both the handsets come with 5G-enabled Snapdragon chipsets, triple rear cameras led by a 64MP snapper, high refresh rate Super AMOLED screens, and 65W fast-charging support. Here are more details.

Design and display

The phones flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED display

Realme GT 5G Realme GT Master Edition

The Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, they pack a triple camera unit. The devices bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. They are available in three color variants.

Information

They offer a 64MP main camera

The Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, they get a 16MP and a 32MP selfie snapper, respectively.

Internals

The duo runs on Android 11

Realme GT series will get two years of Android OS updates

The Realme GT 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset along with a 4,500mAh battery. The GT Master edition is backed by a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with a 4,300mAh battery. The handsets boot Android 11, come loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, and offer support for 65W fast-charging, Wi-Fi 6, as well as 5G connectivity.

Poket-pinch

Realme GT 5G and Master Edition: India pricing and availability

Realme has introduced the GT 5G at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 41,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. It will go on sale starting August 25. The Realme GT Master Edition costs Rs. 25,999, Rs. 27,999, and Rs. 29,999 for the 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB versions, respectively. It will be up for grabs from August 26 onwards.