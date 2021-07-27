OPPO Reno6 4G, with Snapdragon 720G chipset, announced in Indonesia

OPPO has launched the 4G version of its Reno6 smartphone in the Indonesian market. It carries a price-tag of IDR 5,199,000 (roughly Rs. 26,700). Talking about the highlights, the handset offers a 90Hz AMOLED display, a 64MP quad rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 720G processor, and a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. Here are more details.

It has a Full-HD+ screen resolution

The OPPO Reno6 4G features a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera unit. The device bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is available in Aurora and Stellar Black color variants.

The phone has a 44MP front camera

The OPPO Reno6 4G comes with a quad rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 44MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Under the hood, it boots Android 11

The OPPO Reno6 4G draws power from a Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it boots Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and houses a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

OPPO Reno6 4G: Pricing and availability

In Indonesia, the OPPO Reno6 4G has been priced at IDR 5,199,000 (roughly Rs. 26,700). It is up for purchase via OPPO's official website and popular online platforms such as Lazada and Shopee.