Ahead of launch, OPPO Reno6 series' listed online for reservations

OPPO Reno6 series' design and key specifications revealed

OPPO is gearing up to launch its Reno6 series of smartphones in China on May 27. The line-up includes the Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Reno6 Pro+ models. In the latest development, e-commerce site JD.com has listed the handsets for reservations, revealing their design and key specifications. The Reno6 series will come with a punch-hole design and up to four rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

The phones will offer a 90Hz AMOLED display

The OPPO Reno6 line-up will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they will offer up to four cameras. The vanilla Reno6 will bear a 6.43-inch AMOLED display, while the Reno6 Pro and Pro+ models are likely to have a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen. The trio will have a Full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Reno6 Pro+ will boast of a 50MP main sensor

The OPPO Reno6 will come with a 64MP triple rear camera unit, while the Reno6 Pro will have a 64MP main sensor along with an 8MP secondary lens and two 2MP sensors. The Reno6 Pro+ will offer a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera, a 16MP secondary lens, a 13MP tertiary shooter, and a 2MP auxiliary sensor. Up front, they will have a 32MP snapper.

They will offer 65W fast-charging support

The OPPO Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and Reno6 Pro+ will draw power from a Dimensity 900, Dimensity 1200, and Snapdragon 870 chipset, respectively, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The devices should also offer support for all the latest connectivity options, including 5G.

OPPO Reno6 series: Pricing and availability

OPPO will announce the official pricing details of the Reno6 line-up at the May 27 launch event. However, the series is tipped to start at CNY 2,500 (around Rs. 28,400). They will be offered in Galaxy Dream, Summer Harumi, Night Sea, and Moon Sea (Pro+) colors. The handsets are currently available for pre-ordering via JD.com