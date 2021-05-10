ASUS ZenFone 8 series' India launch deferred due to COVID-19

ASUS is gearing up to announce its latest ZenFone 8 series of smartphones on May 12. The line-up includes the ZenFone 8 and 8 Flip models. However, due to the current COVID-19 situation in India, the company has decided to postpone the launch of ZenFone 8 series here until the scenario improves. For other countries, the event will be held as per the schedule.

While the world is excited for the launch of our new smartphone, we at ASUS India have consciously decided to defer the launch till the current scenario improves. Our thoughts n prayers are with those affected with Covid #stayhomestaysafe, n emerge stronger! #IndiaFightsCOVID19 — Dinesh Sharma (@sharmadinesh) May 10, 2021

Design and display

The duo will offer a Super AMOLED display

ASUS ZenFone 8 will feature a punch-hole design while the 8 Flip model will have an edge-to-edge notch-less screen with a rotating rear camera system. The ZenFone 8 and 8 Flip will bear a 5.92-inch and 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display, respectively, with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Cameras

They will be equipped with a 64MP main camera

The ZenFone 8 is tipped to sport a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and a macro snapper. Up front, a 12MP selfie snapper will be available The ZenFone 8 Flip will offer a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP macro shooter. For selfies, the rear camera unit will flip to serve as the front camera.

Internals

The devices will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor

ASUS ZenFone 8 and 8 Flip will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the vanilla model will pack a 4,000mAh battery, while the Flip variant will house a 5,000mAh battery. The devices will support 30W fast-charging via the Type-C port and boot Android 11-based ZenUI.

Information

ASUS ZenFone 8 and 8 Flip: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the ASUS ZenFone 8 and 8 Flip will be announced at the time of the launch, which is scheduled for May 12 in the global markets. However, the line-up is likely to start at around Rs. 40,000.