Ahead of launch, ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini's key specifications leaked
ASUS is gearing up to launch the 8 series of smartphones on May 12. In the latest development, Dealntech has revealed the RAM, storage, and battery details of the flagship 8 Mini (or 8 Flip) model.
Separately, Gadget Tendency has also shared case renders of the handset which show a rectangular dual rear camera module.
Here's our roundup.
It will sport a 120Hz OLED display
The ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini is expected to feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a rectangular dual camera unit.
The smartphone will bear a 5.92-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.
A 64MP primary camera is expected
The ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini will offer a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor and a Sony IMX663 camera. Details regarding the selfie snapper are unknown as of now.
The phone will be equipped with a 4,000mAh battery
The ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based Zen UI and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
The device should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini: Pricing and availability
ASUS will announce the official pricing and availability details of the ZenFone 8 Mini handset at the time of launch on May 12. However, considering the leaked specifications and features, it will likely cost around Rs. 40,000.