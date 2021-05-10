Huawei Qingyun L410's online listing reveals its prices and specifications

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 10, 2021, 07:51 pm

Huawei has entered the market of ARM-based laptops with the latest Qingyun L410 model. The device has been listed on JD.com, revealing its prices and specifications. It starts at CNY 8,181 (roughly Rs. 93,500) and is offered with or without an installed OS. As for the highlights, the laptop comes with an ARM-based Kirin 990 chipset, a pop-up web camera, and a 14.0-inch display.

Design and display

It boasts of a 2K screen

The Huawei Qingyun L410 features a metallic unibody design with ultra-slim bezels, a pop-up web camera integrated into the keyboard, and a fingerprint reader embedded into the power button. It bears a 14.0-inch 2K screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio and is offered in Deep Space Gray color option. As for the dimensions, the laptop is 15.9mm thick and tips the scales at 1.49kg.

Information

The laptop comes loaded with 256GB of storage

The Huawei Qingyun L410 draws power from an ARM-based HiSilicon Kirin 990 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The models that come pre-installed with an operating system run on Linux-based Unity Operating System.

Connectivity

It is equipped with Shark Fin 2.0 cooling fan

While the full specifications are unavailable as of now, the Huawei Qingyun L410 is likely to offer a host of I/O ports, including a USB Type-A 3.0 port, a USB-A 2.0 port, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and an HDMI slot. In order to keep the thermals in check, the device has a Shark Fin 2.0 cooling fan.

Information

Huawei Qingyun L410: Pricing

The Huawei Qingyun L410 is priced at CNY 8,181 (roughly Rs. 93,500) for the non-OS variant and CNY 8,944 (approximately Rs. 1.02 lakh) for the OS model. It is currently listed on JD.com but an official launch from the company is still awaited.