Huawei Qingyun L410's online listing reveals its prices and specifications
Huawei has entered the market of ARM-based laptops with the latest Qingyun L410 model. The device has been listed on JD.com, revealing its prices and specifications. It starts at CNY 8,181 (roughly Rs. 93,500) and is offered with or without an installed OS. As for the highlights, the laptop comes with an ARM-based Kirin 990 chipset, a pop-up web camera, and a 14.0-inch display.
It boasts of a 2K screen
The Huawei Qingyun L410 features a metallic unibody design with ultra-slim bezels, a pop-up web camera integrated into the keyboard, and a fingerprint reader embedded into the power button. It bears a 14.0-inch 2K screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio and is offered in Deep Space Gray color option. As for the dimensions, the laptop is 15.9mm thick and tips the scales at 1.49kg.
The laptop comes loaded with 256GB of storage
The Huawei Qingyun L410 draws power from an ARM-based HiSilicon Kirin 990 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The models that come pre-installed with an operating system run on Linux-based Unity Operating System.
It is equipped with Shark Fin 2.0 cooling fan
While the full specifications are unavailable as of now, the Huawei Qingyun L410 is likely to offer a host of I/O ports, including a USB Type-A 3.0 port, a USB-A 2.0 port, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack, and an HDMI slot. In order to keep the thermals in check, the device has a Shark Fin 2.0 cooling fan.
Huawei Qingyun L410: Pricing
The Huawei Qingyun L410 is priced at CNY 8,181 (roughly Rs. 93,500) for the non-OS variant and CNY 8,944 (approximately Rs. 1.02 lakh) for the OS model. It is currently listed on JD.com but an official launch from the company is still awaited.