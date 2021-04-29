Vivo V21 5G, with 44MP OIS selfie camera, goes official

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on Apr 29, 2021, 02:22 pm

As an addition to its V-series of smartphones, Vivo has launched its V21 5G model in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 29,990.

The highlights of the device include a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen, a 44MP selfie camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a Dimensity 800U chipset, a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support, and an Extended RAM facility.

Here are more details.

Design and display

The handset is available in three shades

The Vivo V21 5G features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

It is offered in three color options: Dusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle, and Arctic White.

Information

It boasts of a 64MP main camera with OIS support

The Vivo V21 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies, it has a 44MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper with dual-LED flash.

Internals

It draws power from a Dimensity 800U processor

The Vivo V21 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo V21 5G: Pricing and availability

The Vivo V21 5G is priced at Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 32,990 for the 8GB/256GB variant. The handset will be up for pre-orders from today via Flipkart and Vivo's online store and will go on sale from May 6.