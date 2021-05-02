Infinix Note 10 Pro appears in live images: Details here

As an addition to its Note series of smartphones, Infinix is gearing up to launch the Note 10 Pro model in the coming weeks.

In the latest development, XDA-Developers has shared the live images of the handset, revealing its colorways and the quad rear camera module.

According to the leak, the device will come in shades of purple and blue.

Design and display

The device will flaunt a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is likely to feature a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a quad camera setup.

The handset is tipped to bear a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The Infinix Note 10 Pro will offer a quad rear camera unit comprising a 64MP main sensor. Details regarding the other three lenses are not known as of now. For selfies, a 16MP front-facing camera is expected.

It will be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor

The Infinix Note 10 Pro will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

It will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Infinix Note 10 Pro: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability details of the Infinix Note 10 Pro. However, considering the expected specifications, it should cost around Rs. 15,000.