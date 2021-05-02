Mi 11 Ultra receives DXOMARK camera optimizations via OTA update

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 02, 2021, 12:37 am

Xiaomi has started rolling out a new MIUI 12.5.4.0 software update for the Mi 11 Ultra model in China.

As per the changelog, the firmware introduces 13 DXOMARK camera optimizations along with optimized system performance as well as improved system security and stability.

However, the company has not revealed the full details regarding the camera improvements.

Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The MIUI 12.5.4.0 firmware for the Mi 11 Ultra carries version number V12.5.4.0.RKACNXM. The update is currently seeding in China and is expected to arrive in the global markets in the coming days.

Design and display

The phone features a 120Hz AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Mi 11 Ultra sports a punch-hole cut-out design, curved edges, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the rear, it houses a triple camera module and a 1.1-inch AMOLED secondary display for taking high-resolution selfies.

The handset bears a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Information

It boasts of a 50MP main camera

The Mi 11 Ultra offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope telephoto lens, and a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It is backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Mi 11 Ultra is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired as well as wireless fast-charging support.

The device also offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.