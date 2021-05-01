Samsung Galaxy S21 FE moniker accidentally confirmed by official website
Samsung's upcoming low-cost flagship smartphone will be called Galaxy S21 FE, according to a now removed listing on the company's Mexican website (via GalaxyClub).
The site accidentally mentioned 'Know more about the Galaxy S21 FE' on a link which redirected toward the Galaxy S21 series overview page.
The reference could be part of the company's internal preparations for the Galaxy S21 FE.
The handset will boast of a 120Hz AMOLED display
According to the previously leaked renders, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The rear panel will house a triple camera setup.
The smartphone is expected to bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
It may be offered in Green, White, Violet, and Silver/Gray colors.
It will flaunt a 64MP telephoto camera
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to sport a triple rear camera module comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, a 32MP selfie snapper is expected.
It may draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and may pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support.
The device should also offer support for all the latest connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and 5G.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is likely to be priced at around $699 (roughly Rs. 52,000). However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to happen in August this year.